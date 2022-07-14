Leon Leroy Nicholes Jr., 57, of Brodhead, KY died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, KY. He was born on August 24, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to the late Leon Leroy Nicholes Sr. and Mildred Golden Lockard Nicholes.

“Apache Warrior” as he was known on the CB Airwaves, enjoyed mudding, fishing and working on cars.

Survivors include five children, Lisa Duncan (Jeremy Cain) of Brodhead, KY; Michael A. Elliot (Desiree) of Greensburg, IN; Michael J. Rose (Wesley) of Mt. Vernon, KY; Becky Rose (Josh Roy) of Mt Vernon, KY; and Luna Rose of Mt Vernon, KY; three siblings, David Glenn Nicholes of Mt Vernon, KY; Paula Hollon Polchenko (Bill) of Mentone, CA; and Samuel Adam Nicholes of Somerset, KY; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his significant other, Lula Howard; and a sister, Emilee Roxanne Nicholes.

The family chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.