Leonard D. England, 85, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Breeding, KY after a long illness. He was born in Dirigo, Kentucky on May 13, 1935 to the late Owen and Vernie Lee Pelston England.

Retired from G.E. after 35 years and continued farming up until the time of his illness. He was Cattleman of the Year in 1991. He was a member and former Chaplain of Columbia Masonic Lodge #96, a 32nd degree Mason for 42 years and a Shriner. He worked with Kosair Charities and was an avid participant in many children’s charities. He was a faithful member of Wells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to tell stories and never met a stranger. He was a dedicated Christian, good husband, and a good father that will be greatly missed.

Survived by wife of 32 years, Bertha Dickson England of Breeding; 4 children, Teresa Lavender (Ray French) of Jeffersonville, IN, Tim England (Jerri Hack) of Louisville, KY, Cheryl Tarter (Kenny) of Columbia, KY and Teddy England (Tina) of LaGrange, KY; a step-son Doug Page (Tina) of Edmonton, KY; 9 grandchildren, April Brown, Amy Wilson, Terri Linder, Leonard Lavender, Bryce Gilligan, Jared England, Cheyenne England, Jenny Page and Sierra Page; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Lucille Troutman (Fred) of Frankfort, KY, Carol Roach (James Earl) of Louisville, KY, Martha Leach of Edmonton KY and Johnietta Jessie of Edmonton, KY; a brother-in-law Ronnie Jessie of Columbia, KY and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Falyola Jessie, a great-grandson Gage Wilson and a niece Becky Holsclaw.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00-8:00pm and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Charles Doolin will be officiating and pallbearers will be Leonard Lavender, Bryce Gilligan, Jayden Willis, Riley Thompson, Dwayne Jessie and Barry Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Roach, David Jessie, James Ray Roach, Mark Dickson and Jared England.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Kosair Charities or St. Jude Children Hospital.