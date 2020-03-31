Letter from Judge Executive Gale Cowan

I received notification a little after 1:00 p.m. today by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that Adair County now has its first positive case of the Coronavirus or COVID-19. While this is something that we have been anticipating, it’s still hard to take in when you get the call. This is not the time to panic. As I said, this is something we have been expecting.

Myself, along with the Adair County Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner and his team, the Local and District Health Departments, TJ Health Columbia, Adair Co. EMS, Adair County Sheriff, and many more local officials and organizations have been working tireless hours to make sure Adair County residents are kept as safe as possible. But we can’t do it alone. Everyone must do their part to stop the spread of this virus. We ask that you stay at home unless you must be out, do not travel out of state, and practice social distancing measures when you must be out. The more that people get out in the community the more this virus will spread.

The confirmed case in Adair County is an elderly gentleman who has been released from the hospital to self-isolate at home. I ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

I will do my best to keep our citizens aware of what is going on and updated if or when we get more cases, but I will not release private information regarding patients.

I ask that you stay Healthy at Home when possible but if you must be out to use all precautions to keep you and your family safe.

For more information regarding COVID-19 visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or call 800-722-5725.

Stay Safe!

Gale Cowan

Adair Co. Judge Executive