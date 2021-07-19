Lettie Jane Burton, 86, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab in Campbellsville.

She was born on June 6, 1935 in Adair County to the late James Denton and Martha Viola Hadley Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Burton.

Mrs. Burton was a member of Bloomington Chapel Brethren in Christ Church.

Survivors include: children Marilyn Sullivan (Keith) of Elkhorn, and Terry Burton (Sandra) of Newville, PA; grandson Alan Burton (Anne) of Roanoke, VA., and great grandson Brandon Burton of Roanoke, VA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Ward Russell, Thomas, Malcolm, Joseph, Revone, Eva and Melissa Burton.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Haven Hill Cemetery.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.