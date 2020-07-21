Adair County Community Voice

Library Books Waiting to Be Read

The Adair County Public Library would like to remind everyone that they are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon then again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They are also continuing curbside service for the rest of 2020. To utilize curbside service, just call 270-384-2471 or email adaircountypubliclibrary@gmail.com.

Patrons can call and make an appointment to come in and use the computers, copy, and fax and/or browse the stacks. They ask that patrons wear a mask and social distance when inside the library.

Don’t forget to check the Adair County Public Library Facebook page and catch all the lap sit and story hour playlists.