Library curbside service only beginning Nov. 2

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

From Adair County Public Library:

Per the Governor’s new recommendations given out Monday, October 26th, the Adair County Public Library will go back to curbside service only beginning Monday, November 2nd and ending Friday, November 6th. The library will not be open on Election Day or Saturday, November 7th. Our hours for that week will be Monday through Friday 8:00am until 5:00pm. We will not allow patrons into the building during that week. For curbside service, please call 270-384-2472 or email us at adaircounytpubliclibrary@gmail.com

We hope to be back to regular hours by November 9th but all that depends on COVID case numbers and further recommendations from the Governor. Watch our Facebook for info on openings and closing. We will also use other avenues such as local newspapers and online news sources to advertise.