Light industrial company jobs possibly coming to Columbia

The City of Columbia will be accepting applications for a light industrial company that is tentatively planning on coming to our community.

These jobs will be temporary at first; and, possibly go into full-time. The rate of pay will range from $10.00 to $13.00.

Hours can vary. There are shifts available from 20 to 40 hours per week; and, overtime is available.

Applications are being taken to ensure that there are employee candidates available.

They are looking to start operation in the immediate future.

If you are interested, please come by City Hall; and, get an application. We would like these submitted by Monday, July 6.

Pamela Hoots,

Mayor