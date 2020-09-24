Lillie Irene Roark, 69, of Campbellsville, KY died Wednesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Estill Ray and Dorothy Irene Taylor Asberry.

Survivors include her husband Alvin Ray Roark of Campbellsville, KY; two step-sons Jeff Roark of Campbellsville, KY and Timmy Roark of Monticello; seven siblings Emmitt Asberry of Dunnville, KY, Charlie Asberry (Lois), Clinton Asberry (Lori), David Asberry (Barbara), Shirley Roark and Minnie Sue Harrison all of Russell Springs, KY and Rebecca Brown (Kenny) of Knifley, KY; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Cold Springs Cemetery in Casey County. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. Bro. David Asberry and Bro. Shane Gaskins will be officiating.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.