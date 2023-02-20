Linda Jean Wallace, 52, of McKee, Ky., passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. She was born in Evanston, Wyo. on July 1, 1970, to the late Mearl Jean Bailey Callinan and Toney Martinez of Colo. who survives.

Linda Had many struggles throughout her life, but the things that stayed strong through those struggles were her faith as a Christian and the love she had for her family.

Survivors include two children, Katlyn Knifley (Jordan) of Columbia, and Micah Wallace of Russell Springs; a granddaughter Myla Wallace; five siblings, Bill Callinan, Kathy Wilkerson and Tim Callinan of Liberty, and Mike Callinan and John Callinan of Cincinnati; several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

A private graveside service will be held at the Russell County Memorial Gardens in Russell Springs.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.