Linda Kay Downey Karnes, 75, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.
She was born December 2, 1947, in Milltown, Kentucky, to the late Edwin and Ortella Keltner Downey. Linda was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, formerly worked at Fruit of the Loom, Summit Manor Nursing Home and Adair County Youth Development Center.
Survivors include:
One son – Eric Karnes of Columbia
One daughter – Kimberly Grant of Columbia
One brother – Garry Downey of Milltown
Two grandchildren – James Wyatt Grant and Hillary Ashton Karnes
Several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating
Burial in Columbia Cemetery
Casket Bearers: Mark Stotts, Jason Perkins, Jeff Feese, Craig Feese, Wyatt Grant, John Speer
Honorary: Robert Burton, Russell G. Perkins, Kenneth Davidson, Joe Collins, Jr.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.