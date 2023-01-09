Linda Kay Downey Karnes, 75, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 2, 1947, in Milltown, Kentucky, to the late Edwin and Ortella Keltner Downey. Linda was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, formerly worked at Fruit of the Loom, Summit Manor Nursing Home and Adair County Youth Development Center.

Survivors include:

One son – Eric Karnes of Columbia

One daughter – Kimberly Grant of Columbia

One brother – Garry Downey of Milltown

Two grandchildren – James Wyatt Grant and Hillary Ashton Karnes

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Johnson officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Mark Stotts, Jason Perkins, Jeff Feese, Craig Feese, Wyatt Grant, John Speer

Honorary: Robert Burton, Russell G. Perkins, Kenneth Davidson, Joe Collins, Jr.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.