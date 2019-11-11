Lindsey Wilson Football beats Georgetown 34-18 for Senior Day win

No. 7-ranked Lindsey Wilson scored 27 unanswered points to beat visiting Georgetown (Ky.) 34-18 today on Senior Day at Blue Raider Stadium.

With the win, Lindsey Wilson (9-0, 6-0 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division) sets up a winner-take-all game with Cumberlands (Ky.) next Saturday for the divisional title.

Trailing 10-7 following the opening quarter, Lindsey Wilson needed just three plays in the second frame to take the lead for good. Cameron Dukes’ 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal pushed the Blue Raiders to a 14-10 advantage.

Dukes led the Blue Raider offense — that posted 436 total yards — in beating the Tigers (4-5, 3-3) for a sixth straight time. Dukes ended the game 26-of-41 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with 65 rushing yards and the one score.

The game remained 14-10 until the last play of the first half. Jared Dougherty hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give the Blue Raiders the 17-10 halftime lead.

Like the 10-point second quarter, the Blue Raiders used a touchdown and field goal to build their lead to 27-10 through three quarters.

Dukes found Joshua Lewis on a fade to the back of the endzone with 8:23 left in the third for a 24-10 lead and Dougherty added a 20-yard field goal with 3:50 left for the 17-point cushion. Dougherty’s second field goal tied his own single-season program record with nine makes.

While the offense was starting to click, the defense turned up the pressure.

After surrendering 156 yards and 10 points to the Tigers in the opening quarter, the Lindsey Wilson defense allowed just 39 yards in the second and third quarters combined and just 109 yards over the final three-quarters of the game.

Lindsey Wilson also posted another three-takeaway game with a pair of interceptions by James Todd and a pick by Stevie Miller. Todd’s second interception — his sixth of the season — broke a six-way tie for the most picks in a single-season.

Midway through the fourth quarter Lindsey Wilson tacked on some insurance as Dukes hit Hunter Watkins for a 41-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 34-10. The touchdown toss is Duke’s 30th of the season and the first for Watkins this season.

Georgetown added a late score as Zach Dampier found Jake Johnson for an acrobatic touchdown to cut the deficit to 34-18 — following the two-point conversion.

Lindsey Wilson recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock to finish with a perfect home regular-season record.

Georgetown came out firing in the opening quarter as Dampier connected with JJ Ogbogu for a 33-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. The Blue Raiders answered as Dukes hit Jay Gaudlock in the front of the endzone from 13 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Tyler Dummer pushed the Tigers in front with 4:33 left in the quarter with a 40-yard field goal for the 10-7. The three-point deficit marked the first time this season the Blue Raiders have trailed after one quarter.

Lindsey Wilson took control following the kick and never relinquished it en route to the win.

Lewis and Gaudlock combined for 13 catches for 147 yards and two scores. Luke Bowman and Mark Pruitt led the defense with six tackles each while C.J. Dickerson stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and three pass deflections.

Dampier finished 20-of-33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions in the loss.

Lindsey Wilson returns to action at 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 16, as the Blue Raiders travel to Cumberlands (Ky.) in Williamsburg, Ky.

LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12118.php