Lindsey Wilson football celebrates Military Appreciation Day on Saturday

Lindsey Wilson athletics director Willis Pooler announced that Saturday’s Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown football game will be Military Appreciation Day at Blue Raider Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.

“We want to give back a small token of our appreciation for all of the veterans and active military for all they do and have done for our country,” Pooler said. “Celebrating our seniors, those who have and continues to serve in the military and a great football game, I can’t think of a better way to spend Saturday afternoon.”

Veterans and active military and their immediate families will be admitted for free to the game with their military identification.

Prior to kickoff, Lindsey Wilson will celebrate senior day. Twenty-one Lindsey Wilson seniors will be recognized for their dedication to the program. Senior Day festivities will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m.