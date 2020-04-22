LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12640.php

Lindsey Wilson Football releases 2020 schedule

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Lindsey Wilson football head coach Chris Oliver announced the 2020 Blue Raider schedule on Wednesday.

The Blue Raiders are slated to play a 10-game schedule in 2020 with five home and five away games.

Lindsey Wilson opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Blue Raider Stadium against Mid-South Conference newcomer Florida Memorial in a non-divisional game. The season-opener marks the only game on the Lindsey Wilson schedule featuring a team the Blue Raiders are playing for the first time.

The Blue Raiders are slated to play a pair of night games this season — both on the road. Lindsey Wilson faces Campbellsville at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 10 in Campbellsville in the annual Battle of Highway 55 and Cumberland (Tenn.) at 5 p.m. CT on Oct. 31 in Lebanon.

Lindsey Wilson also travels to Bluefield (Va.) on Sept. 12, Kentucky Christian on Sept. 26 and Georgetown (Ky.) on Oct. 17.

The Blue Raiders host Thomas More (Ky.) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 3. The game is part of Homecoming weekend as well as Lindsey Wilson’s MSC Bluegrass Division opener.

The Blue Raiders host Cumberlands (Ky.) on Oct. 24 and close out the regular season with back-to-back home games against Bethel (Tenn.) on Nov. 7 and Pikeville (Ky.) on Nov. 14.

Lindsey Wilson is coming off its best season in the program’s history in 2019. The Blue Raiders won a program-record 12 games en route to reaching the NAIA Football Championship Series Semifinals.