Lindsey Wilson’s Brooks earns NAIA All-America Team honors

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Reece Brooks has been named to the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball All-America Third Team, NAIA officials announced today.

Brooks led the Mid-South Conference and ranked 10th in the NAIA in scoring, averaging 20 points per outing. His 620 points this season is the third-most in a single season in Lindsey Wilson men’s basketball history.

The Brampton, Ontario, senior, also led the Mid-South in free throw shooting, making 89.2 percent (99-of-111) of his freebies. He was second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8) and assists per game (5.0) this season.

Brooks becomes the ninth Blue Raider, including the 12th time, to earn a spot on an NAIA All-America team.

Lindsey Wilson finished with a 17-14 record in 2019-20.