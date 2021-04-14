Lindsey’s Oliver named Region 3 Coach of the Year

Lindsey Wilson College head football coach Chris Oliver has been named the 2021 American Football Coaches’ Association NAIA Region 1 Coach of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The honor is the sixth for Oliver, who is in his 11th season at Lindsey Wilson. He is one of two coaches across all levels of collegiate football to record multiple selections as region coach of the year in their respective region this season.

Oliver led the Blue Raiders to a 7-0 record this season, and the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division title. Lindsey Wilson has earned a bid into the NAIA playoffs where they will host a first-round game this Saturday at Blue Raider Stadium against No. 13 Bethel (Kan.).

In his 11 seasons, Oliver has compiled an 89-33 overall record, including a 48-7 mark over the last five seasons. He has advanced to the NAIA Championship Series six times in his career.

This season, Lindsey Wilson won the program’s fourth MSC divisional title. The Blue Raiders completed the program’s third perfect regular season as they have also accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2019.

Lindsey Wilson enters the postseason ranked No. 3 in the final regular-season NAIA Football Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.

The AFCA will announce the 2021 Spring AFCA NAIA National Coach of the Year during the week leading up to the NAIA National Championship. The Regional winners are finalists for National Coach of the Year.