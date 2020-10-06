Lisa Aaron, 56, of Fairplay, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born March 18, 1964 in Adair County and was preceded in death by her father, Delphus Frankum, her mother, Virginia Gadberry, a daughter, Lindsey Brooke Aaron, and a sister, Karen Frankum. Lisa was a member of Columbia Church of Christ and a former registered nurse at Taylor Regional Hospital.

“Lisa fought a hard fight, she kept the faith, but she didn’t lose the fight, she won the race! Fly high sweet Lisa, we will see you again one day!”

Survivors Include:

Her Husband – Terry Aaron of Fairplay

Two Sons – T.J. Aaron & Jordan Aaron both of Fairplay

One Sister – Charlotte Upchurch & her husband Mark of Fairplay

One Grandchild – Swayze Kree Aaron

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends also survive

Funeral Service – Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Dean Roach officiating

Burial will follow in Frankum Cemetery

Memorials are requested to The National Kidney Foundation. These may be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

