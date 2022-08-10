Local Adair County sports schedule

Aug. 11
Cross Country at Green Co. TBA
Girls BB Green Co. 5 p.m.
ACHS Football ^Green Co. 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15
Volleyball: LaRue Co. 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16
Boys Golf: at Green Co. 4 p.m.
Girls Golf: at Taylor Co. 4 p.m.
ACMS Football: at Barren Co. 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Pulaski Co. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 18
Boys Golf: Green/Hart 4 p.m.
Volleyball: at Russell Co. 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19
Girls Golf: Barren Co. 4 p.m.
ACHS Football: at Russell Co. 7 p.m.
^Scrimmage
If you would like your sports event included, send the information to scott@adairvoice.com by Monday at noon.