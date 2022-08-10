Adair County Community Voice

Local Adair County sports schedule

by

Aug. 11
Cross Country             at Green Co.               TBA
Girls BB                        Green Co.                    5 p.m.
ACHS Football           ^Green Co.                  6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15
Volleyball:                   LaRue Co.                    6:30 p.m.

Aug. 16
Boys Golf:                    at Green Co.                4 p.m.
Girls Golf:                    at Taylor Co.                4 p.m.
ACMS Football:          at Barren Co.               5 p.m.
Volleyball:                   Pulaski Co.                   5:30 p.m.

Aug. 18
Boys Golf:                    Green/Hart                 4 p.m.
Volleyball:                   at Russell Co.              5:30 p.m.

Aug. 19
Girls Golf:                    Barren Co.                   4 p.m.
ACHS Football:           at Russell Co.              7 p.m.

^Scrimmage
If you would like your sports event included, send the information to scott@adairvoice.com by Monday at noon.