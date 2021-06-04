Local blood drive set for June 15

The Kentucky Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive June 15 in the fellowship hall of the Columbia Church of Christ at 501 Jamestown St.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate if you are unvaccinated. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

All online appointments are shown and made in EST. For example, if your online appointment is 2 p.m., arrive at the blood drive at 1 pm CST.