Local community servant Holmes needs a helping hand

This story originally ran in the Sept. 2 issue of the Community Voice

Brittany Holmes Meredith got the phone call no one ever wants to get. Meredith was asleep Friday when a neighbor of her father, Doug Holmes, called her to say her dad’s garage was on fire.

And…no one knew where her father was.

“My immediate thought was that he’s in the garage because that’s always where he was. He only showered and slept in his house,” Meredith said. “I drove as fast as I could all the way over there and when I got there and I found him, I just hugged on to him as tight as I could.

“I was terrified because I thought the worse. When I saw he was okay, I had a big sense of relief. I could finally break down. He burned his arm, but he was okay. I kind of yelled at him. I said, ‘I thought you were dead. I can’t get another dad.’”

The garage fire, located at 1005 Millerfield Rd. in Adair County, was a total loss. Firefighters got the call at 9:10 a.m. They battled the fire for 90 minutes.

Jamie Neat, who worked often in the garage with Holmes, said the fire was just a freak accident, especially for a man he considers very safety conscious.

“The day before the fire I had been in the shop, and I put a repair panel in the wheel well of a car. I took the interior out of it and got it down to the bare metal,” Neat said. “I had screwed it in place, and I had welded everything on the inside of it.

“Doug said he was taking the screws out and welding the screw holes up. It caught fire inside the car with all the doors closed. A spark must have jumped back in there. Doug said he felt the heat off the car and when he opened the back door to shoot it with a fire extinguisher, he said that’s when the fire came out.”

Holmes said her dad couldn’t call for help because his phone burned in the fire. When he went to get a water hose, he realized a neighbor had borrowed it. A neighbor called 911.

The loss is complete for Holmes. His son-in-law, Terry Meredith, said he lost probably $100,000 in tools, $3,500 in hay and, a devoted horse lover, Holmes also lost close to $10,000 in horse tack.

“He would let you borrow anything you needed,” Terry said. “If you needed it and Doug had it, it was yours. He never charged anybody for anything. He always said one day he would need a favor.”

Well, now he does.

Brittany said plans are being made to raise funds to help her dad get back on track. Doug Holmes didn’t officially have a business, but his skill and ability in a shop kept him busy enough fixing things for neighbors that he could make a living.

“Myra Neat is planning a benefit, but it is probably a couple of weeks away,” Brittany said. “If anyone would like to make monetary donations, they can con- tact my sister Kayla. People can also donate tools, machinery, or gift cards. We need hay and horse items like halters, lead ropes and tack. Things don’t have to be perfect; we could just use the help.”

For more information on how you can help, contact Brittany Meredith at 606-303-5902, Terry Meredith at 606- 303-5826 or Kayla Janes at 270-634-2963.

“There is no doubt in my mind,” Brittany said, “he will be back in business very soon.”

By Scott Wilson

scott@adairvoice.com