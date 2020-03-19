Local government offices adjust ways to conduct business during COVID-19 crisis

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan has declared a state of emergency and announced all Adair County government offices are closing to the public but can still provide services to the community through phone, mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, any internet-based methods and by emergency appointments.

The offices included in this are the Judge Executive, County Clerk, PVA, Sheriff, County Attorney, Child Support and Emergency Management.

Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer advised the public that they could renew vehicle tags through www.drive.ky.gov and select vehicle services, by mailing in the renewal, using the drop-off box or by calling the county clerk’s office. Call to make an appointment for marriage licenses.

The Adair County Circuit Court Clerk is also closed to in-person services, including driver’s license renewals. Court proceedings are also restricted for the time being.

Gov. Beshear has also pushed the state’s primary election back to June 23, closed the State Capitol to non-essential personnel and has ordered the closure of schools, child care centers, senior centers and in person dining at Kentucky’s restaurants and bars. On Tuesday, he added a directive to close any business where people congregate, including theaters, concert venues and nail and hair salons. Retail businesses can remain open, but Beshear encouraged “social distancing” and extra sanitizing efforts.

Beshear waived the state’s waiting period for accessing unemployment insurance benefits and has applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The state’s unemployment office received 9,000 unemployment claims on Tuesday alone and the website went down from the activity.

