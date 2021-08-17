Local man charged with trafficking

Brant Lane of Adair County has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; after traffic stop Saturday.

Deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop on a 2000 red Chevrolet passenger car for traffic violations, approximately eight miles north of Columbia on Hwy. 55.

Kristie Weston, 35, of Russell Springs, was the driver and Lane, 42, was her passenger. Both were arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Weston was charged for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended operator’s license, no registration plate, no insurance, and outstanding arrest warrants in Russell County. Lane, besides trafficking, was also charged for outstanding arrest warrants in Adair County.

Deputy Kenny Perkins is leading the investigation.