Local man, woman charged with wanton endangerment

Brian Muse, 35, and Linda Muse, 32, both of Columbia, are facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment, after an incident Thursday night.

Columbia Police Department officers responded to what was initially a noise complaint at an apartment complex on Carrie Bolin Drive. On arrival, officers spoke with two female juveniles and smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the apartment.

A male subject, who had left earlier, returned to the apartment and refused to allow officers to search the premises. A search warrant was soon obtained and the officers made entry to find a female attempting to hide, marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. The female, it was found, has three active warrants from three counties.

Brian Muse and Linda Muse have been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and two counts of wanton endangerment, first degree. Additionally, Brian Muse is being charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Officers Adam Cravens, Trevor Foster and K9 officer Cally assisted officer Justin Cross on the scene.