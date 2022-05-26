Local pair arrested on felony drug charges

Tommy Wheeler and Sherry Hadley were arrested Monday night on felony drug charges after an incident on Hwy. 551.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins investigated a complaint at a residence north of Columbia. On arrival, deputy Perkins suspected the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle Wheeler and Hadley occupied at the scene.

Eventually, a search of the vehicle found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. It was also determined Wheeler had two outstanding warrants from the Adair District Court.

Wheeler and Hadley were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Wheeler is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, heroin; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hadley is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, heroin; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.