Local School Board Members Advisory Council to meet virtually Sept. 3

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Local School Board Members Advisory Council will meet virtually at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 3.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243, OAG 20-05, and a memorandum issued by the Finance and Administration Cabinet dated March 16, 2020, and in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kentucky Department of Education is conducting all open meetings by video teleconference. Furthermore, members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting at the Kentucky Department of Education’s Media Portal.

A full agenda for the meeting is below:

Local School Board Members Advisory Council

Virtual Meeting via Microsoft Teams

September 3, 2020, 1-3 p.m. ET

Kentucky Department of Education



Roll Call of Members

Welcome – Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown and Dr. Jason Glass, Incoming Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education

Healthy at Schools Update – Kelly Foster, Associate Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Education

Kentucky Department for Public Health Update – Dr. Connie White, FACOG, Deputy Commissioner for Clinical Affairs

English Learners Guidance – Jessica Sanderson, Title III English Learners Program Consultant, Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, Kentucky Department of Education

NTI Support Services – David Cook, Division Director, Kentucky Department of Education

Open Discussion and Feedback – Kevin C. Brown, Interim Commissioner

Adjournment – Kevin C. Brown, Interim Commissioner

Future Meeting Dates:

March 3, 2021