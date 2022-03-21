Local schools mourn loss of student

Adair County Schools Press Release

March 20, 2022

It is with great sadness I share the news that an Adair County Middle School student, eighth grader Shyanna Harmon, lost her life in an automobile accident Sunday morning.

As a district, we send our deepest sympathy to the family and lift them up in prayer. Our condolences also go out to Shyanna’s many friends and family in their time of loss and grieving.

Adair County Schools’ Crisis Response Team, made up of trained counselors, will be on site at each school Monday morning to talk with students, parents, and staff as they process this loss to our school family.

Thank you for your support of our students and staff as we work together to cope with this tragedy. Please feel free to contact your child’s school if you feel that someone needs to check on your child or speak with your child.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are extended to the Harmon family.

Dr. Pamela Stephens

Adair County Schools