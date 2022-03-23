Local veterans to be honored with banners

A total of 32 veterans will be the first group to be honored with banners to be hung around the courthouse square. The banners are expected to be iup by Memorial Day.
The veterans are from the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War I, World War II, and active duty.
- Phillip Gaskins – U.S. Army
- Derek Cundiff – U.S. Marines
- Randall Jones – U.S. Army
- Joe Payne – U.S. Army
- Leland Grant – U.S. Marines
- Wallace Alexander – U.S. Army
- Bobby Kimbler – U.S. Marines
- Bernard Dunn – U.S. Army
- Sammy Hughes – U.S. Army
- Charlie Morrison – World War I
- James Abell – U.S. Army
- John Burr – U.S. Army
- Paul Smith – U.S. Marines
- Michael Callison – U.S. Army
- Orvis Grider – U.S. Army
- Travis Giles – U.S. Army
- Vince Giles – U.S. Army
- Ronald Burton – U.S. Army
- Brad Scholl – U.S. Marines
- Joe Spires – U.S. Army
- Tommy Corbin – U.S. Army
- W. Grant – U.S. Navy
- Bernard Janes – U.S. Navy
- William Coy Turner – U.S. Army
- Joe Hare – U.S. Army
- Ronnie Holt – U.S. Army
- Alfred Baker – World War I
- George Hancock – U.S. Army
- William Antle – U.S. Army
- George Howard Keltner – U.S. Air Force
- Russell Arnold – U.S. Army
- Walter Gene Hoots – U.S. Army
The next phase of banners is scheduled to be announced by fall.