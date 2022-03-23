Local veterans to be honored with banners

A total of 32 veterans will be the first group to be honored with banners to be hung around the courthouse square. The banners are expected to be iup by Memorial Day.

The veterans are from the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War I, World War II, and active duty.

Phillip Gaskins – U.S. Army

Derek Cundiff – U.S. Marines

Randall Jones – U.S. Army

Joe Payne – U.S. Army

Leland Grant – U.S. Marines

Wallace Alexander – U.S. Army

Bobby Kimbler – U.S. Marines

Bernard Dunn – U.S. Army

Sammy Hughes – U.S. Army

Charlie Morrison – World War I

James Abell – U.S. Army

John Burr – U.S. Army

Paul Smith – U.S. Marines

Michael Callison – U.S. Army

Orvis Grider – U.S. Army

Travis Giles – U.S. Army

Vince Giles – U.S. Army

Ronald Burton – U.S. Army

Brad Scholl – U.S. Marines

Joe Spires – U.S. Army

Tommy Corbin – U.S. Army

W. Grant – U.S. Navy

Bernard Janes – U.S. Navy

William Coy Turner – U.S. Army

Joe Hare – U.S. Army

Ronnie Holt – U.S. Army

Alfred Baker – World War I

George Hancock – U.S. Army

William Antle – U.S. Army

George Howard Keltner – U.S. Air Force

Russell Arnold – U.S. Army

Walter Gene Hoots – U.S. Army

The next phase of banners is scheduled to be announced by fall.