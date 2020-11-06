Local virus cases continue to surge

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 6.5%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 1 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 84 deaths resulting in a 1.71% mortality rate (about 1 in 58) among known cases. This compares with a 1.33% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.45% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 36 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 41 on 10/30/2020. We have had a total of 358 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.28% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 14) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.58%. The latest state data shows that 71.27% of ICU beds and 28.9% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 4,917 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.35% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 98 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 13; Casey: 3; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 4; Green: 3; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 22; Russell: 14; Taylor: 14; and, Wayne: 20. In all, we have released 84.1% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 8 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 697 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/05/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 697.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Places of Worship.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 107 today: Adair: 16; Casey: 12; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 4; Green: 7; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 32; Russell: 7; Taylor: 12; and, Wayne: 7. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.017. This means our total case count is projected to double every 40.47 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/05/2020 when we added 107 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 87-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 69-year-old female who is deceased, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 69-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The death we are reporting today is a 69-year-old female from Clinton who had been a nursing home resident who expired while in the hospital. Also, we had a record number of new cases today at 107, and have our highest number of active cases at 697. Nine of our district’s ten counties are now in the “red-critical” range: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Taylor, and Wayne. This leaves only Russell in the “orange-accelerated” range.

If you have been watching the hospital numbers closely, you may notice a discrepancy between yesterday and today’s numbers. This is because one case was corrected as hospitalized yesterday after the Daily Brief went out.

It should be noted that, due to the recent surge in cases, and due to a medical absence of one of our key staff, we are behind entering a significant number of cases into the state system. While our local numbers are current (as reported in our news briefs, and on our webpages), the numbers reported by the Governor’s Office and posted on the state’s COVID-19 webpage will be significantly off. We have reported this through the State Department for Public Health to the Governor’s Office. In any event, please utilize our local data for the time being.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 4,917 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 115,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 115,277 statewide plus 630 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.