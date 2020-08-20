Locations for Wi-Fi access for virtual learning

Wi-Fi ACCESS
If Wi-Fi access isn’t available at your home for virtual learning, there will be free access in the following locations:
BUS STOPS
Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
– Knifley Fire Department
– Breeding Fire Department
– Garden Church on Hwy. East 80
– Jones Chapel Church in Gradyville
– Tarter’s Chapel Church in Portland
– Purdy Church on Hwy 206
– Gaddie Shamrock Lab on Hwy 55 S
SCHOOLS
– Each school has available access to Wi-Fi connection in the parking lot.
ADAIR COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
– In parking lot from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
– Inside use available by appointment
JIM BLAIR COMMUNITY CENTER
– In parking lot, password protected*
CHURCHES parking lot access
– Egypt Christian Church
4855 Knifley Rd.
limited inside access
– Milltown Methodist
3262 Milltown Church Rd.
– Church of the Harvest
Wheeler Hill Road, Hwy 61 South
– Columbia Christian Church
206 Campbellsville St.
– Columbia Baptist Church
201 Greensburg St.
– Bearwallow United Methodist
6199 Liberty Rd.
– 3trees Church
208 Will Walker Ln.
first three rows of parking lot
password protected*
– Trinity United Methodist Church Family Life Center
2418 Campbellsville Rd.
If you don’t have Wi-Fi access to participate in live sessions of instructional time, you may use your phone to call in to listen to the Google Meet session. You will need to obtain a phone number and pin number from the teacher in order to join the session.
*Call board of education for password.