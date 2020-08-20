Locations for Wi-Fi access for virtual learning

Wi-Fi ACCESS

If Wi-Fi access isn’t available at your home for virtual learning, there will be free access in the following locations:

BUS STOPS

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

– Knifley Fire Department

– Breeding Fire Department

– Garden Church on Hwy. East 80

– Jones Chapel Church in Gradyville

– Tarter’s Chapel Church in Portland

– Purdy Church on Hwy 206

– Gaddie Shamrock Lab on Hwy 55 S

SCHOOLS

– Each school has available access to Wi-Fi connection in the parking lot.

ADAIR COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

– In parking lot from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Inside use available by appointment

JIM BLAIR COMMUNITY CENTER

– In parking lot, password protected*

CHURCHES parking lot access

– Egypt Christian Church

4855 Knifley Rd.

limited inside access

– Milltown Methodist

3262 Milltown Church Rd.

– Church of the Harvest

Wheeler Hill Road, Hwy 61 South

– Columbia Christian Church

206 Campbellsville St.

– Columbia Baptist Church

201 Greensburg St.

– Bearwallow United Methodist

6199 Liberty Rd.

– 3trees Church

208 Will Walker Ln.

first three rows of parking lot

password protected*

– Trinity United Methodist Church Family Life Center

2418 Campbellsville Rd.

If you don’t have Wi-Fi access to participate in live sessions of instructional time, you may use your phone to call in to listen to the Google Meet session. You will need to obtain a phone number and pin number from the teacher in order to join the session.

*Call board of education for password.