Lou Ellen Streeval, 59, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home after an illness.

She was born November 29, 1963, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to the late Finis and Lilyvene Franklin Crawhorn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Junior and Larry Crawhorn and six sisters, Lil Loy, Rosie Kaminski, Diane Harmon, Charlene, Darlene and Carolyn Crawhorn.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Rachel Colliins (Jason) of Columbia

Three sons – Jerry “Bubby” Streeval (Edith) of Columbia, Randy Streeval (Sonya) of Park City, Josh Streeval (Krysten) of Campbellsville

One brother – Charlie Crawhorn of Columbia

Three sisters – Carrie Rowe of Chicago, Illinois, Ruby Sneed of Columbia, Lou Burton of Campbellsville

17 Grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Jacklyn Oprzedek

Funeral service – Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Jason Collins officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Thursday

Casket Bearers: Jason Collins, Jerry Streeval, Randy Streeval, Josh Streeval, Jacob Estes, Keith Streeval

Honorary: Danny Sneed, Matthew Streeval, Zachary Streeval, Anthony Taylor, Walter Janes

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements