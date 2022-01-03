Louise Iona Duncan Peyton was born November 16, 1930 in Monticello, Kentucky and departed this life on January 1, 2022 at her home in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mamie Brown Duncan and George Duncan of Monticello, Ky.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Duncan and Maxine Goggins; three brothers, Gene Duncan, Steve Duncan and Allen Duncan; two sons, Chester Lee Duncan and Eddie James Peyton; and one daughter, Carol Ann Duncan.

She is survived by two daughters and one son, Margie Hunter of Campbellsville, Ky. Rita Peyton and Ronnie Duncan of Monticello, Ky.

She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Carol Cowan, Angela Clayton, Anna Noyola, Cliff Hunter, James Hunter, all of Campbellsville, Ky.; Joanne Payne, Lisa Hunter, Joyce Sheppard, all of Columbia, Ky.; Jonathan Peyton of Georgetown, Ky., and Maurice Duncan of Monticello, Ky.

She is also survived by two sisters, Hazel Coffey of Lexington,Ky and Carolyn Duncan of Glasgow, Ky

She’s also survived by 26 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The 1st Visitation will be Wednesday January 5, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EST at New Life Church of God of Holiness on 623 East Broadway Street in Campbellsville, Ky. 42718

The 2nd Visitation and Funeral will be Thursday January 6, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. EST, following the funeral to start at 12:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Church at 2976 KY-3106 Monticello, KY 42633

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home Inc. in Columbia, Ky is in charge of arrangements.