Love always finds a way with Dewy and Glenna

Dewey Bailey always has a smile on his face. No matter where he is or who he is talking to, he always looks happy, like life has given him a good day.

Bailey’s biggest smiles usually happen when he is around his wife, Glenna. The Adair County couple, quickly approaching 70 years of marriage, often sit next to each other with Dewey’s arm draped around his wife. When they are out in the community, they are holding hands, and Dewey might even be trying to steal a kiss.

“We have never had an argument because I won’t argue. I just don’t,” Dewey said. “We have always had a good relationship, and nothing has come up in our lives that was serious that we couldn’t over- come. It has been a pretty good life.”

Dewey, a spry 92 years of age, and Glenna, 88, grew up in Adair County in communities not far from each other. They had seen each other a couple of times over the years, but never really paid attention. “Glenna lived next to my aunt and uncle, and I came down to help them move back here from Kokomo, Ind.,” said Dewey. “I found out later that her mom looked out the window that day and told her I was who she should marry.”

The story goes, Dewey said, that Glenna told her mom she didn’t like me, that “he had red hair,” and “he talked too much.” When asked, Glenna just laughed.

Their paths crossed again later in Indianapolis. Dewey was working there with a guy who was also from Adair County. Dewey’s friend needed a baby-sitter for his growing family and hired Glenna.

“One day mom said, ‘Dewey, why don’t you go get Glenna and bring her over here to spend the day,” he said. “So, I went to get her. Well, my mom said it again the next Saturday and I went to get her and bring her over. I don’t know how many times I did that before I just started going to get her without being told. I think our moms were in cahoots on starting something. After a while, I thought I kind of like this girl.”

The mothers’ plans seemed to work. Glenna moved back to Adair County and Dewey started making the trip south every week. They were married Nov. 8, 1952.

“We get asked all the time how we are able to be together for so long, for 70 years,” Dewey said. “I always tell them you have to love one another unconditionally, and if you have God in your heart, you are going to make it.”

“We talk things out,” Glenna said. “Some husbands might boss their wives around and tell them what to do. That is not love.”

Dewey and Glenna said they think some- times young couples don’t go into a marriage committed, committed to each other, and committed to the Lord.

“Having God in your heart is so important,” Dewey said. “Let him guide you because he can give you peace in everything you do. I have done things Glenna didn’t like and she has done things I didn’t like. We were able to get through it because that is part of being married.”

Dewey said he is not sure about how he and Glenna will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Monday. However, he is expecting his family to probably throw a party for their wedding anniversary.

“We were meant to be together. Glenna is the one for me,” Dewey said. “If you truly love one another, there shouldn’t be anything to enter into your marriage that you can’t work out.”

By Scott Wilson

