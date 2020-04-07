Love C. Jackson, 93, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 5:22 A.M. at the Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

She was born August 13, 1926, in Adair County, to the late Herbert Lasley and the late Regina Lasley. Love retired from Enro Shirt Company and was a member of Portland Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville.

Survivors include:

Two sons – Robert Jackson of Chicago, Illinois, Jerry Jackson and his wife Deloria of California

One daughter – Cassandra Lasley of Louisville

Nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Lasley Cemetery

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Ms. Jackson's obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com)

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

