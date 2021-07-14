Lucy K. Cape, 69, of Columbia, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on March 15, 1952 in Glasgow, to the late John Wesley and Sarah Lois Mercer Hodges. She is also preceded in death by two siblings, Lera Mae Hodges and Wesley Allen Hodges.

Lucy was a former employee of Sumitomo in Edmonton and enjoyed crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She was a loving and caring person to everyone and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Leonard Cape of Columbia; a brother, John Russell Hodges (Patsy) of Darlington, IN; sisters Judy Carol Hodges of Lafayette, IN and Brenda Gale Hodges Imes (Kevin) of Cincinnati, OH; step-mother, Alyen Hodges of Cofax, IN; a cousin Steve Hodges (Kari) of Glasgow, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Cary Dunbar will be officiating.