Lula Reed Cheatham, 85, of Columbia died Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home. Born in Leslie County, KY she was the daughter of the late Robert Boyd and Abby Napier Reed and wife of the late Joe Wallace Cheatham.

Mrs. Cheatham was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church and the Retired Teachers Association. She was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, Campbellsville University and Western Kentucky University. She was a retired teacher at Colonel William Casey Elementary School, loved cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include three children Shelia Hayes (Dale) of Columbia, Sandra Cheatham of Morgantown, KY and Mitchell Cheatham of Columbia; seven grandchildren Stephanie Bradshaw, Kenton Hayes, Brynn Allen, Leslie Keith, Sarah Cheatham, Elizabeth Reynolds and Rebecca Cheatham; four great grandchildren Trenton Hayes, Shelby Bradshaw, Kynslee Hayes and Carter Allen; two step-great grandchildren Blake and Elliott Biggs; two sisters Beulah Baker (Herbert) of Hodgenville, KY and Lola Asher (Lloyd Ray) of Roark, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Michael Cheatham; a sister Eula Goodin; five brothers Ray, Roy, George, Ross and Russell Reed; two great grandchildren Veronica and Alexandria Hayes and two nephews Earnest Reed and John Steven Goodin.

Funeral services will 11:00am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue Thursday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Paul Wayne Goodin will be officiating and pallbearers will be Darren Bradshaw, Kenton Hayes, Trenton Hayes, Blake Biggs, Elliott Biggs and Justin Allen.