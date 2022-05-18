LWC announces 2022 football schedule, Oliver returns

Lindsey Wilson College Football Head Coach Phil Kleckler has announced the 2022 Blue Raider schedule.

The 10-game schedule features five home and five away games. This season the Mid-South Conference features nine teams – no longer supporting three divisions – as Bethel (Tenn.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Faulkner (Ala.), Georgetown (Ky.), Pikeville (Ky.), and Thomas More (Ky.) will all compete against the Blue Raiders for the conference title.

Lindsey Wilson plays two out of conference matchups before entering MSC action. The Blue Raiders open the season at Parnell Family Stadium on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. CT against St. Andrews before hitting the road in the first of two straight road contests. Lindsey Wilson takes on Union (Ky.) on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. CT in Barbourville.

The Blue Raiders open MSC play on the road against Cumberlands in their second of four straight night contests. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 17.

Lindsey Wilson renews the Battle of Highway 55 under the lights at Parnell Family Stadium on homecoming weekend as Campbellsville (Ky.) comes to town on Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. The Blue Raiders hit the road once again for a 6 p.m. CT matchup on Oct. 1, against Thomas More in Crestview Hills.

Following a week off, Lindsey Wilson hosts Faulkner in Columbia on Oct. 15. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT. Next up is a trip to take on Cumberland in the final night game of the season for LWC as kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT. The Blue Raiders return home on Oct. 29 to host Bethel (Tenn.) before hitting the road again at Pikeville on Nov. 5. The two matchups begin at 1:30 and 12:30 p.m. CT, respectively.

Lindsey Wilson hosts Georgetown (Ky.) on Senior Day on Nov. 12 in the Blue Raiders’ regular-season and home finale at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Season tickets will be available later this summer from the Lindsey Wilson athletic department.