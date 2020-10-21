LWC archery gets second in national championship

FOLEY, Ala. — Lindsey Wilson archery recorded a program-best runner-up finish today at the 2020 USA Archery 3D National Championships.

A pair of Blue Raiders and two LWC teams captured national championships during the two-day event.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of our archers this weekend,” LWC archery coach Mark Elam said. “They put up one heck of a fight but came up a little short of the win. They’ve worked really hard to get to where they are, and their work showed in several new personal best performances and four national titles.

“It has been fun and exciting to see their growth and progress and I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish the rest of the season,” Elam added. “I would sincerely like to thank the Lindsey Wilson administration for allowing us the opportunity to compete this fall and for their continued support of our archery program.”

Britney McCarthy and Dalton Richardson each picked up individual national titles while McCarthy, Casey Stickfort, and Gracie Wells won the women’s barebow team championship and McCarthy and Hunter Current won the mixed barebow team title.

McCarthy and Richardson become the second and third individual national champions from the archery program while the two team titles mark the third and fourth golds for LWC archery.

McCarthy — who’s three titles today gives her four for her career — posted a score of 298 over 40 arrows in the women’s barebow. She entered today’s final shoot with an 11-point lead over second-place and ultimately won by 19 points.

Stickfort earned a podium finish, ending in third with a score of 273. McCarthy and Stickfort were two of 17 podiums for the Blue Raiders.

Richardson captured the men’s compound championship in dramatic fashion over teammate Austin Taylor.

Richardson and Taylor finished the two days tied with a score of 454. The Blue Raider pair were forced to a one-arrow shootout for the title — with Richardson winning to become the first male in program history to stand atop a podium at the national championships.

McCarthy and Stickfort teamed up with Wells — who finished 10th in the individual shoot — to win the women’s team barebow for the Blue Raiders for a second consecutive year. The trio posted a team score of 789 to take gold.

McCarthy capped her third title of the championships in the mixed barebow with Current. The duo posted a score of 601 for the fourth Blue Raider crown of the day.

Six other Lindsey Wilson teams finished runner-up in their respective discipline.

Richardson, Taylor, and Ethan Johnson posted a second-place finish in the men’s compound with a team score of 1,333. Richardson added a third podium and a second runner-up teaming up with Natalie Brockman to finish second in the mixed compound team event.

Gabe Crenshaw, Hunter Reading, and T Sanchez posted a runner-up finish in the men’s recurve team while Savannah Gould, Olivia Harner, and Casie Metcalfe finished second in the women’s recurve team chase.

Sanchez and Harner teamed up to post a runner-up finish in the mixed recurve team competition while Courtney Blevens, Jessica Heady, Anna Krampe, ended in second place in the women’s bowhunter team shoot.

Lindsey Wilson added five third-place finishes to the weekend.

Taylor Bell posted a score of 426 in men’s bowhunter to finish third — just four points off the winning score of 430. Bell added two more third-place finishes — pairing with Krampe in the mixed bowhunter and Dylan Hamilton and Evan Mahanna in the men’s bowhunter team competition.

Brockman posted a third-place finish in the women’s compound with a score of 424. Like Bell, she was just four points off the winning score. Brockman paired with Madison Hart and Jalyn Sharp to finish on the podium in the women’s compound team event.

Cumberlands (Ky.) finished atop the team podium for a third straight year.

With this weekend’s competition, Lindsey Wilson closes out its fall schedule. The Blue Raiders now turn their attention to the Mid-South Conference Indoor Championships on Jan. 29-31 in Madisonville, Ky.