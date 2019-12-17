Adair County Community Voice

LWC Confers 368 Degrees at Winter Commencement Ceremony

COLUMBIA, KY., — Sharon Archey of Columbia began participating in theatre productions at Lindsey Wilson College long before enrolling as a student.

“I had been doing theatre with Lindsey Wilson as a community member for a long time — so coming here for school was the best choice for me.”

Archey, who earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre, was among 368 individuals who were awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees in Biggers Sports Center on December 14 as the first half of LWC’s Class of 2020. LWC also conferred its third doctorate degree on Saturday. Livinus Uba of Ashland, Ky., became the third graduate of the Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education & Supervision Program.

“Commencement day is always the most exciting day on campus,” said Patricia Parrish who has served LWC since 2017 as vice president of academic affairs. “It’s the fulfillment of student dreams and really, the start of the next step. It’s so exciting to see the students and their families celebrate their accomplishments.”

Human services and counseling graduate Madison Bryant from Danville, Ky., had a transformative experience as a student in LWC’s nationally recognized School of Professional Counseling.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people through the (human services and counseling) program,” said Bryant. “It has helped me grow as a person. I did not expect to be personally transformed through this program but I am a completely different person than I when I started and I’m really thankful for that.”

As for Archey, she plans to attend graduate school in the fall and study children’s theatre. But first, you’ll find her in Burkesville, Ky., casting and directing a children’s play for the Burkesville Academy of Fine Arts.

“I feel like I have a well-rounded idea of what theater is really like because of my time at LWC,” said Archey. “I’ve been a part of tons of plays. Not only have I been on stage, but I’ve also been backstage helping with props and costumes, or in the booth managing lights and sound. And even with the summer program, TheatreFest!, I have had the opportunity to take part in the promotional side of theatre such as advertising and public relations. I feel like I’ve experienced a little bit of everything.”

Lindsey Wilson College provides commencement photos for free via the college’s Flickr account. Go to https://flic.kr/s/aHsmK2537e to download or visit www.lindsey.edu and go to the Flicker social media icon at the bottom of the homepage.

Graduates from LWC’s Master of Education in Counseling & Human Development are all smiles as they wait to enter Biggers Sports Center during the college’s 110th commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14. Many of the master’s students attended LWC online or at one of the more than 20 community campus locations throughout Kentucky, Appalachia and in Ohio and Tennessee.
Human services and counseling graduate Madison Bryant from Danville, Ky., exits the stage after receiving her degree from LWC President William T. Luckey, Jr., during LWC’s winter commencement ceremony on Saturday morning, Dec. 14, in Biggers Sports Center.
Human services and counseling graduate Manuel Felix Griego from El Paso, Texas, arrives at Biggers Sports Center to receive his diploma at LWC’s 110th commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Theatre graduate Sharon Archey from Columbia, receives her diploma from Lindsey Wilson College President William T. Luckey Jr. at LWC’s winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Biggers Sports Center. LWC awarded its first Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in 2014. Since then, nearly two dozen students have earned the degree.
Education and history graduate Airius Phillips from Owensboro, Ky., left, and criminal justice and psychology graduate Dayana Perez from Columbia, wait to receive their diplomas during LWC’s 110th commencement ceremony on Saturday morning in Biggers Sports Center. Phillips is a senior defensive back for the Lindsey Wilson football program that made history in 2019 with the program’s first national semifinal appearance. Perez is an active volunteer with LWC’s international student program.