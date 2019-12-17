LWC Confers 368 Degrees at Winter Commencement Ceremony

COLUMBIA, KY., — Sharon Archey of Columbia began participating in theatre productions at Lindsey Wilson College long before enrolling as a student.

“I had been doing theatre with Lindsey Wilson as a community member for a long time — so coming here for school was the best choice for me.”

Archey, who earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre, was among 368 individuals who were awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees in Biggers Sports Center on December 14 as the first half of LWC’s Class of 2020. LWC also conferred its third doctorate degree on Saturday. Livinus Uba of Ashland, Ky., became the third graduate of the Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education & Supervision Program.

“Commencement day is always the most exciting day on campus,” said Patricia Parrish who has served LWC since 2017 as vice president of academic affairs. “It’s the fulfillment of student dreams and really, the start of the next step. It’s so exciting to see the students and their families celebrate their accomplishments.”

Human services and counseling graduate Madison Bryant from Danville, Ky., had a transformative experience as a student in LWC’s nationally recognized School of Professional Counseling.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people through the (human services and counseling) program,” said Bryant. “It has helped me grow as a person. I did not expect to be personally transformed through this program but I am a completely different person than I when I started and I’m really thankful for that.”

As for Archey, she plans to attend graduate school in the fall and study children’s theatre. But first, you’ll find her in Burkesville, Ky., casting and directing a children’s play for the Burkesville Academy of Fine Arts.

“I feel like I have a well-rounded idea of what theater is really like because of my time at LWC,” said Archey. “I’ve been a part of tons of plays. Not only have I been on stage, but I’ve also been backstage helping with props and costumes, or in the booth managing lights and sound. And even with the summer program, TheatreFest!, I have had the opportunity to take part in the promotional side of theatre such as advertising and public relations. I feel like I’ve experienced a little bit of everything.”

Lindsey Wilson College provides commencement photos for free via the college’s Flickr account. Go to https://flic.kr/s/aHsmK2537e to download or visit www.lindsey.edu and go to the Flicker social media icon at the bottom of the homepage.