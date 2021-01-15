LWC girls knock off Pikeville, 63-54

Bree Glover was unstoppable on Thursday night as the senior led the Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball team to a 63-54 victory against Pikeville (Ky.) at the Biggers Sports Center.

The forward out of Glasgow, Kentucky, filled the stat sheet. Glover recorded a career-high 21 rebounds, just two shy of tying the program record, 13 points, four blocks, and four steals.

After two weeks off, the Blue Raiders (10-1, 5-1 MSC) showed some rust early on with five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. Despite that, Lindsey Wilson was able to stay close to Pikeville (9-5, 5-5 MSC), down just 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Blue Raiders returned to their dominant form by going on a 9-0 run and taking a 24-18 lead which turned into a 31-27 advantage by halftime.