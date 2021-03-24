LWC launches doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership degree

Lindsey Wilson College announced the addition of the doctor of nursing practice in executive leadership degree to its academic programs. The college currently offers a nationally accredited CCNE bachelor of science in nursing degree and a fully-online RN to BSN program. The first DNP cohort will begin in August 2021. It is the second doctoral-level program offered by LWC.

“Lindsey Wilson is excited to announce the launch of a doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program with a focus on executive leadership,” said LWC Vice President of Academic Affairs Trish Parrish. “The college is well prepared to offer the DNP based on its other successful master’s and doctoral programs. We are excited to bring advanced nursing study to southcentral Kentucky.”

The BSN to DNP track is a 68 credit-hour course of study and the MSN to DNP track is a 36-hour course of study. Both tracks are offered through fully-online courses. The program is designed for nurses seeking a terminal degree in nursing practice who are interested in executive, professional, clinical or academic leadership. Courses will engage students in advanced leadership content through asynchronous learning culminating with a clinical practice capstone project. On average, students can complete the program in 2-5 years.

LWC Director of Nursing Emiley Button encourages anyone that is interested in the DNP program to apply as soon as possible.

“We’re excited to share that we have one of the most competitive tuition rates in the state of Kentucky,” says Button. “The cost of the program is $730 per credit hour and students can apply for student loans. I also encourage students to please complete their FAFSA.”

Lindsey Wilson launched its first nursing program in the fall of 2009. For two consecutive years, LWC nursing graduates posted a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX-RN national licensure examination for the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20, marking a milestone for the College’s baccalaureate nursing program.

“This accomplishment demonstrates that our nursing program has faculty and administration dedicated to enhancing the nursing profession and who are willing to do what is needed to prepare the next generation of nurses for Kentucky,” said Button.

Parrish says she is excited to welcome new nursing students, as well as, LWC nursing alumni to be a part of the DNP program.

“We are excited to be a part of the state’s ever-expanding and dynamic healthcare initiatives,” says Parrish. “LWC is dedicated to preparing nurses who are highly competent and skilled at addressing patient and industry needs. We hope students will take the skills they learn in our programs and apply them in their communities and leadership roles.”

For more information about the DNP or nursing programs at Lindsey Wilson College, go to www.lindsey.edu, email lindseyonline@lindsey.edu or call 1-800-264-0138. Apply today at www.lindsey.edu/apply. There is no GRE requirement.