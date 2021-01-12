LWC men lose sixth straight, fall 67-51

Despite taking a seven-point lead into halftime, the Lindsey Wilson College men’s basketball team fell to Thomas More (Ky.) 67-51 on Monday at Biggers Sports Center. The loss is the sixth straight for the Blue Raiders.

Lindsey Wilson (3-8, 1-7 Mid-South Conference) shot 39.6 percent from the floor while the Saints (6-3, 4-3 MSC) came alive in the second half to finish the game with an even 50 percent from the field.

Elijah Jordan managed a team-high 18 points as Colen Gaynor was the only other Blue Raider in double figures with 10. Travez Nyx finished with nine points and a team-high five boards.

After trading baskets in the early stages of the game, Thomas More took a 19-16 lead over LWC but the Blue Raiders surged over the final nine minutes of the half. LWC closed out the half on a 14-4 run to take a 30-23 lead into the halftime locker room.

Jordan caught fire in the first half as the junior guard went 7-of-11 from the field to lead all scorers. Lindsey Wilson shot 46.4 (13-of-28) percent from the floor while limiting Thomas More to a 31.8 (7-of-22) percentage. Lindsey Wilson did the majority of their scoring in the paint, corralling a 16-4 advantage through the first 20 minutes.

The Blue Raiders struggled over the opening six minutes of the second half as they saw their lead vanish. Thomas More opened with a 21-3 scoring spurt that gave them a commanding 44-33 lead.

Lindsey Wilson returns to the court on Thursday when they welcome Pikeville (Ky.) to Biggers Sports Center at 6:30 p.m. CT.