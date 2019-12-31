LWC Men’s Basketball wins in double-overtime

Brooks’ last-second three propels Lindsey Wilson Men’s Basketball to double-overtime win at Martin Methodist

PULASKI, Tenn. — Reece Brooks hit a three with 0.7 seconds left in tonight’s second overtime to lift the No. 19-ranked Lindsey Wilson men’s basketball team to a 92-89 win over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) at the Curry Christian Life Center.

Martin Methodist’s Felix Hayes three-quarter court heave bounded off the backboard as time expired to give the Blue Raiders their fourth straight win and a second win over the RedHawks this season.

Hayes finished with a game-high 33 points, scoring all 11 RedHawk points in the second overtime and 16 points in the two overtimes.

Brooks proved to be just as clutch, scoring Lindsey Wilson’s final nine points of the game — on two old-fashion three-point plays and the game-winner. Brooks finished with a season-high 28 points.

Brooks’ decisive shot was one of many big-time shots in the game.

Trailing 64-61 with 7.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Brooks hit a 3-pointer from a similar spot to tie the game and ultimately send the Blue Raiders to their first overtime of the season.

Lindsey Wilson looked to be in control in the first overtime, leading by four with the basketball in the final half-minute of the period. But a Blue Raider turnover gave the RedHawks new life.

Following a foul, Darrin Jenkins hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 74-72. Payton Cundiff pushed the lead back to four with 19 seconds left, but another LWC miscue — fouling Hayes on a 3-point attempt — allowed the RedHawks to close within 76-75.

Brooks extended the lead back to three (78-75) with 11.1 seconds left only to have Hayes bury a corner three to send the game to a second overtime.

Martin Methodist did not trail in the second overtime until the final second.

During regulation, both teams enjoyed significant runs.

Martin Methodist scored the game’s first eight points and built a 19-8 lead midway through the half. Lindsey Wilson responded with a 22-6 run over the final 7-1/2 minutes of the half to take a 35-29 lead into the locker room. The Blue Raiders improve to 10-0 this season when leading at the half.

Lindsey Wilson grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 51-42 with just over nine minutes left in regulation. Over the next four minutes, the RedHawks used a 17-2 run to take a 59-53 lead.

Lindsey Wilson chipped away at the deficit ultimately tying the game with the Brooks three to send the game into overtime.

While Brooks proved to be the hero in the final stages — three other Blue Raiders also contributed double-digit scoring to help Lindsey Wilson improve to 12-3 on the season. Avery Edwards — making his season debut — scored 20 points, Matthew Eldridge added 13, and Kameron Mack chipped in 10.

Lindsey Wilson finished the game shooting 46.2 percent (30-of-65) while holding the RedHawks to 36.8 percent (28-of-76) — well below their season average of 44.5 percent. As solid as the defense proved to be tonight for the Blue Raiders, rebounding was a struggle.

Martin Methodist out-rebounded Lindsey Wilson 51-37, including grabbing 24 offensive rebounds — scoring 20 second-chance points. While the RedHawks enjoyed an advantage on the boards, Lindsey Wilson countered with 21 points off 20 Martin Methodist turnovers and a 33-12 scoring advantage off the bench.

Lindsey Wilson returns to action at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 4, as the Blue Raiders return to Mid-South Conference action on the road at Life (Ga.) in Marietta, Georgia.

