LWC men’s golf picked first in Mid-South Conference preseason poll

Lindsey Wilson men’s golf is projected to finish first in the Mid-South Conference in 2019-20, according preseason poll released today by the conference office.

Lindsey Wilson received 44 voting points, including three first-place votes, from the conference coaches. LWC captured the regular season crown a year ago.

The Blue Raiders narrowly edged out Cumberland (Tenn.) who received 43 voting points and the remaining five first-place votes.

Campbellsville (Ky.) is third in the poll with 39 voting points, followed by Georgetown (Ky.) with 32 total points. Cumberlands (Ky.) received 22 voting points to finish fifth in the poll while MSC newcomer Thomas More (Ky.) finished sixth with 16 points. Pikeville (Ky.) and Shawnee State (Ohio) complete the poll tied for seventh with 14 voting points.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Lindsey Wilson opens its 2019-20 season hosting the Blue Raider Classic on Sept. 16-17 at The Pines at Lindsey Wilson.