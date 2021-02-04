LWC moves kickoff with Pikeville to 1:30

The kickoff time for the Lindsey Wilson College football game with Pikeville (Ky.) on Feb. 12 has been adjusted, LWC athletics director Willis Pooler announced today.

Kickoff is now slated for 1:30 p.m. CT at Blue Raider Stadium.

“Due to the forecasted temperature for next Friday’s season opener, we felt it was important to move up the game time for the safety of our student-athletes,” Pooler said. “I would like to thank Pikeville for their willingness to make the adjustment.”

Fans will be limited to family members who appear on the pass list. All fans will be required to adhere to the attendance policy, including the Lindsey Wilson screening protocol before entering Blue Raider Stadium and wearing a face mask and observing social distancing while inside the stadium.

Visiting fans will not be permitted inside Blue Raider Stadium this season.