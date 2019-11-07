LWC to hold 17th annual Veteran’s appreciation luncheon on Friday, Nov. 8

COLUMBIA, KY – The Lindsey Wilson College community will hold its 17th Annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 8. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT in the Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center, 430 Helen Flatt Drive, Columbia, Ky. The luncheon is open to veterans and their spouses or a guest, along with veterans’ widows and widowers. There is no charge to attend the luncheon, but guests are asked to RSVP by contacting the LWC Alumni Office at alumni@lindsey.edu or (270) 384-8400.

This year’s keynote speaker will be VFW State Commander Bruce Unland who served in the U.S Army.

This is the 17th consecutive year LWC has held the luncheon. The event started in 2003 as part of the college’s centennial celebrations and is coordinated by LWC’s Office of Student Services.

The annual event is not held on Veterans Day so it does not conflict with community celebrations on that day.

