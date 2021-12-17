LWC to hold December commencement Saturday

Lindsey Wilson College will award 409 degrees Saturday at its 114th commencement ceremony. The college’s 2021 winter commencement ceremony will be at 9 a.m. CT, in Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Drive.

This will be the first time the College has returned to Biggers Sports Center for commencement activities since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Each LWC graduate is allowed four complimentary tickets for family members or guests. Graduates can pick up their four tickets beginning at 7 a.m. CT, on Saturday in the Cralle Student Union Building, 420 Helen Flatt Drive. Everyone in attendance is expected to wear a mask.

A total of 409 graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred by the 118-year-old liberal arts college. The LWC Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education & Supervision will award 12 doctoral degrees on Saturday, the program’s largest graduating class since its inception in 2014. The Master of Science in Technology Management program will award 17 degrees to its first-ever graduating cohort.

“The winter class of 2021 has powered through nearly two incredible years,” said William T. Luckey Jr., who has served as LWC’s eighth president since 1998. “In addition to a worldwide pandemic they have faced a global recession, political unrest and deeply felt racial and social injustice. We are just so grateful we can hold an in-person graduation for this class with their friends and family present.”

LWC’s 2021 winter commencement ceremony will be live-streamed at bit.ly/lwcstream from Biggers Sports Center on Saturday. For more information contact LWC’s registrar’s office at 270-384-8025 or email registrar@lindsey.edu.