LWC to hold Veterans Luncheon Thursday

The Lindsey Wilson College community will hold its 19th Annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. CT. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be held off campus at the VFW Post 6097, 500 Greenhills Drive, Columbia, Kentucky. The luncheon is limited to local Adair County veterans and their spouses. Face masks are encouraged.

The keynote speaker will be US Army-Sergeant First Class, Retired, Quartermaster Ronnie Holt. The meal will be prepared by the Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center. Lindsey Wilson College students and staff will be on-hand to serve the meal.

“We always look forward to hosting our veterans each year, but knew we couldn’t safely proceed without making a few adjustments,” said LWC Dean of Students and event coordinator Chris Schmidt. “This year’s luncheon is only open to local Adair County veterans and their spouses because of COVID restrictions and limited space. While it is not our first choice, we felt it was the most sensible and safe decision based on the current situation in our community.”

The 2020 event was abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event started in 2003 as part of the college’s centennial celebrations and is coordinated by LWC’s Office of Student Services.

There is no charge to attend the luncheon, but guests are asked to RSVP by contacting LWC Office of Student Services at studentservices@lindsey.edu or (270) 384-8036.