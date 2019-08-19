LWC Welcomes the Class of 2023

BY: VENUS POPPLEWELL, LWC DIRECTOR OF PR

COLUMBIA, KY. — The Lindsey Wilson College A.P. White Campus was adorned in blue and white on Saturday as the liberal arts college’s faculty and staff officially welcomed members of the Class of 2023.

The 2019 freshman class is made up of more than 500 undergraduate students and includes more than 50 international students; the largest incoming class of international students in the history of the college.

“We have students from a wide variety of countries and we’re excited that several new countries are represented this year,” said Director of International Programs Sabine Eastham. “We have new students from Greece, Honduras and Colombia and twin sisters from Morocco who will be on the swim team.”

One of those new international students is Faith Lucy Kirabo from Kampala, Uganda who follows cousins Ronald Kaluya ’10 and recent graduate Derrick Kisita ’18 to join the Lindsey Wilson family.

“I’m happy to be at Lindsey Wilson College. I’m most excited about the family I’m going to make here — everyone is so friendly and nice,” said Kirabo. “Sabine (Eastham) is very great as our international advisor. She has been there for us for everything.”

Although several hundred students began to move into the college’s residence halls earlier in the month, the official welcome ceremony was held Saturday. College officials expect more than 1,100 students to live on campus in 2019-20. That will increase Columbia’s population by about 25 percent for the next nine months.

Roommates Parker Barnett from Albany, Ky., and Evan Smiley from Payneville, Ky., were among the LWC freshmen who moved into the residence halls on Saturday.

Barnett, who plans to major in nursing, says LWC was his first choice for his undergraduate education.

“Lindsey Wilson was actually the first school I applied to,” said Barnett. “My friend dared me to apply because I didn’t think I would get accepted and Lindsey Wilson ended up being the first school to accept me.”

Lake Cumberland Region Admissions Counselor Emily Carnall says this is one of the more gifted and talented groups she has worked with during her time with LWC. Carnall’s recruitment area includes Russell, Casey, Lincoln, Pulaski and Boyle counties.

“In my seven years of recruiting this is definitely the brightest class I have ever recruited with ACT scores coming in above the national average.”

An academic forum was held on Saturday afternoon after the Kick-off Ceremony to allow students to interact with professors and learn about majors and special opportunities. English senior and military science minor Adam Hoehler from Somerset, Ky., participated in the forum representing ROTC. When Hoehler graduates in the spring he will be the first cadet to commission from the college.

“The Lindsey Wilson Army ROTC program started last fall with more than a dozen students — so it was a learning experience for everyone,” said Hoehler. “But being a part of the academic forum is helping us to reach out to freshmen early.”

LWC President William T. Luckey Jr. said members of the Class of 2023 will begin an exciting chapter in their lives when the fall semester begins Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

“You’ve made a great decision in attending Lindsey Wilson College,” said Luckey, who has served as the college’s eighth president for 21 years. “But the next decision I want you to commit to is to do more than just attend Lindsey Wilson — I want you to finish. In fact, I want you to finish together. Your class, the Class of 2023, will accomplish amazing things together. Love each other and take care of each other because that’s what family is supposed to do. Welcome to this family and to your new home.”