LWC women fall in MSC semifinals, wait for tourney bid

The Lindsey Wilson College women’s basketball team’s hopes for a Mid-South Conference Tournament title ended Monday with an 81-57 loss to Campbellsville (Ky.) in the semifinals at Studle Financial Arena in Bowling Green.

The Blue Raiders will now wait for an at-large bid into the NAIA National Tournament. The national tournament selection show is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Thursday, March 4.

Second-seeded Campbellsville (18-1) forced Lindsey Wilson into 20 turnovers and turned those miscues into 24 points in the semifinal clash. The Lady Tigers also outscored the third-seeded Blue Raiders (19-5) 39-21 from 3-point range to advance to the conference title game.

Lindsey Wilson played nearly even with the third-ranked Lady Tigers for 15 minutes – trailing 25-24 with 4:28 left in the second quarter. But a disastrous final 4-1/2 minutes of the quarter put the No. 11-ranked Blue Raiders in a 40-28 hole at the break.

Lindsey Wilson made two of its five shot attempts over the final 4:25 and committed two turnovers while Campbellsville went 6-for-8 from the floor, including hitting three 3-pointers, to close the quarter on a 15-4 run.

The Lady Tigers carried the momentum into the third period, scoring the first nine points to extend the lead to 21 points and all but end any hopes for a comeback.

Reagan Turner paced the Blue Raiders with 14 points while Sydnie Hall chipped in 12 points.

Campbellsville’s Courtney Pritchett led the Lady Tigers with 19 points.