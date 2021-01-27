LWC women rally to beat Martin

The Lindsey Wilson College women’s basketball team shook off a rusty first half to garner a 72-64 come-from-behind victory over host Martin Methodist (Tenn.) on Monday evening at the Curry Christian Life Center in Pulaski, Tenn.

The tally in the win column snaps a season-long two-game skid for the Blue Raiders (13-3, 8-3 in the Mid-South Conference).

Lindsey Wilson used a 16-5 run in the early stages of the third quarter to turn an 11-point deficit into a 44-44 tie with three and half minutes to play in the third frame. Reagan Turner led the charge with eight points during the run. The Blue Raiders set aside their first-half shooting woes to convert on 10-of-11 from the field in the quarter, including hitting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite taking a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter, the Blue Raiders’ advantage was at constant risk. Martin Methodist rekindled its scoring touch to charge back, tying the game at 60-60 with 5:25 left in regulation.

Lindsey Wilson quickly regained its momentum closing with a 12-4 run, thanks in part to a clutch free throw presence that included a 6-of-8 showing in the deciding run.

Turner paced the Lindsey Wilson offense with a game-high 25 points, shooting an impressive 8-of-9 from the field, including making both of her shots from 3-point territory. Bree Glover snatched her fifth double-double of her senior campaign, contributing 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. As the conference’s leader in rebounds per game, Glover has corralled 10 or more rebounds in six consecutive games.

Sydnie Hall scored nine of her 14 points in the first quarter, including the Blue Raider’s first seven.

Lindsey Wilson will look to split their four-game road trip when they travel to Bethel (Tenn.) this evening. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.