LWC wrestler Cameron Ward dies, cause unknown

Lindsey Wilson College sophomore wrestling student-athlete Cameron Ward died on Saturday, Dec. 26.

“The importance of Cameron’s presence within our team is impossible to measure,” Lindsey Wilson wrestling coach Corey Ruff said. “Everyone loved him. He was the guy who picked everyone’s spirits up and he was so incredibly loyal. Cameron’s friendship with everyone within our program meant everything.”

Ward came to Lindsey Wilson in the fall of 2018 after wrestling at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Ky. The cause of death has not been determined as of Thursday, according to LWC officials.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s family during this extremely difficult time,” Lindsey Wilson athletics director Willis Pooler said. “It’s heartbreaking to lose a student-athlete that had so much life ahead of him. Our focus is to provide support for his coaches and teammates.”

Counselors along with the Lindsey Wilson College chaplain will be provided for any grieving students, faculty, and staff.

Ward’s Funeral Mass is scheduled to be celebrated at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Louisville. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2, and 1-6 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 3, at Pearson Funeral Home in Louisville.

“Cameron changed the vibe in the room just by walking into it,” Ruff said. “He was never afraid to share his love for his family and friends. Cameron was kind-hearted, had an incredible sense of humor, and he was so loved by both the Lindsey Wilson and St. Xavier communities. We are heartbroken, especially for the Ward family, and will never forget how Cameron impacted our program.”